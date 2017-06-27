Flags will return to full-staff after honoring Connecticut sailor

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Flags have been flying at half-staff in honor of Truong Huynh of Oakville.

U.S. Navy Sonar Technician 3rd Class Ngoc T. Truong Huynh was one of the seven sailors who died on board the U.S.S. Fitzgerald on June 17, when the ship collided with another boat in Japan.

Today, Governor Dannel P. Malloy announced that the U.S. and state flags should return to full-staff at sunset on Tuesday, June 27, 2017.

The U.S. Navy has scheduled a shipside memorial service in Japan, to be held on Tuesday, in Huynh’s honor.