Flags will return to full-staff after honoring Connecticut sailor

By Published:
This undated photo released by the U.S. Navy, Monday, June 19, 2017, shows Sonar Technician 3rd Class Ngoc T Truong Huynh, 25, from Oakville, Connecticut. Huynh is one of the seven sailors who died in a collision between the USS Fitzgerald and a container ship off Japan on Saturday, June 17, 2017. (U.S. Navy via AP)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Flags have been flying at half-staff in honor of Truong Huynh of Oakville.

U.S. Navy Sonar Technician 3rd Class Ngoc T. Truong Huynh was one of the seven sailors who died on board the U.S.S. Fitzgerald on June 17, when the ship collided with another boat in Japan.

See Related: Watertown sailor among the 7 killed in U.S.S. Fitzgerald crash

Today, Governor Dannel P. Malloy announced that the U.S. and state flags should return to full-staff at sunset on Tuesday, June 27, 2017.

The U.S. Navy has scheduled a shipside memorial service in Japan, to be held on Tuesday, in Huynh’s honor.

