Fourth of July fireworks discouraged for sake of bald eagles

FILE - A bald eagle in Connecticut (WTNH / Report-It -Carol Moriarty)

COLUMBIA, Conn. (AP) — Independence Day traditions in one Connecticut town are clashing with an effort to protect an iconic symbol of the United States.

Authorities in Columbia are asking residents to forego shooting off fireworks for the sake of a family of bald eagles.

Last summer, a pair of eagles became the first to call Columbia Lake home since the species returned to the state in 1992.

This spring, an eaglet appeared in the nest.

The bird is not yet old enough to fly and the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is concerned that the noise of fireworks could be enough to scare the eaglet out of the nest before it is ready.

There’s no official fireworks display in Columbia, but the town says illegal displays are common during the holiday.

