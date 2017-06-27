Fungus bringing Gypsy Moth caterpillar outbreak to an end

By Published:
Gypsy Moth (Image: Shutterstock)

(WTNH) — After crawling all over cars, homes, and trees across Connecticut, the Gypsy Moth caterpillar invasion is coming to an abrupt end.

According to the Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection (DEEP), the maimaiga fungus appears to be killing off the caterpillars.

DEEP is asking for residents to report if they are and are not seeing dead or dying caterpillars. For those who are not seeing caterpillars in peril, you are asked to contact DEEP with the town you are located in.

The information is being used to predict the 2018 Gypsy Moth outbreak.

