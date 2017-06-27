Girl who fell from NY amusement park ride out of hospital

In this June 24, 2017, image made from a video provided by Leeann Winchell, a 14-year-old girl falls from an amusement park ride at Six Flags Great Escape Amusement Park in Queensbury, N.Y. After she lost her grip on the slow-moving gondola ride Saturday she fell into a crowd of park guests and employees gathered under the ride to catch her before she hit the ground. The teen, from Greenwood, Delaware, was taken to Albany Medical Center in stable condition with no serious injuries, the Warren County Sheriff's Office said. (Leeann Winchell via AP)

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (AP) — A 14-year-old Delaware girl who survived falling off a New York amusement park ride has been released from a hospital.

Officials say the teen was released Monday from Albany Medical Center, where she was treated for unspecified injuries after falling into the arms of bystanders gathered about 25 feet below the Sky Ride at Six Flags Great Escape.

Police say the girl’s actions caused her to slip beneath the restraining bars while riding in the two-person gondola with her brother Saturday night. She dangled briefly before dropping onto several people clustered on the pavement below.

Police say the ride was functioning properly at the time.

The park says the ride remains closed as it conducts an internal investigation.

The police investigation into the exact circumstances surrounding the fall is continuing.

