Gov. Malloy reacts to Supreme Court decision on travel ban

By Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Dannel Malloy reacted to the Supreme Court ruling to move President Donald Trump‘s travel ban forward.

On Thursday, two portions of President Trump’s travel plan will go into effect.

The President’s order blocks travel from six predominately Muslim countries: Iran, Syria, Libya, Yemen, Somalia, and Sudan. However, the Supreme Court of the United States declared that the government cannot ban people if they have a bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States.

The nine justices of the high court plan to hear the full case this fall.

Governor Malloy hope’s the nation’s top court will put an end to what he refers to as an “un-American” plan.

Despite claims to the contrary from the administration – the reality is that refugees are already subjected to the highest level of security screening, undergoing multiple background checks before they ever enter our country. It is the moral imperative of our nation to provide a place of refuge for those seeking safety from war and oppression – an obligation we must continue to meet.” – Governor Dannel Malloy (D) Connecticut

 

