Governor Malloy blasts Republican healthcare plan

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Dannel Malloy and Lt. Governor Nancy Wyman have harsh words for the Republican plan to replace the Affordable Care Law saying that it will strip health coverage from millions of Americans and increase costs to individual states.

The state leaders made their comments after the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office estimated that the Republican plan would result in 22 million more Americans losing coverage by the year 2026.

In a statement Governor Malloy said ‘Republicans in the Senate had an opportunity to improve the devastating bill that was passed in the U.S. House of Representatives, yet they somehow managed to produce something even worse’. Senate Majority leader hopes to bring the bill up for a vote before the end of the legislative session this week.