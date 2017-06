(WTNH) — That’s Clover the grey seal.

She was released back into the wild on Tuesday by Mystic Aquarium’s Animal Rescue Clinic.

This was at Blue Shutters Beach in Charlestown, Rhode Island.

Clover was found stranded off of Long Island back in March when she was just a pup.

She took her time heading into the surf and after a few attempts, she made her way past the breakers and headed out to sea.