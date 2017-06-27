Hartford police arrest two for cocaine and Fentanyl possession

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Detectives from the Hartford Vice and Narcotics unit arrested two men following an investigation into drug activity in the area.

20-year-old Jayvian Rodriguez and 44-year-old Edwin Perez, both residents of Hartford, were arrested Monday, June 26th for possession of narcotics.

The two were caught after officers found their black Honda Accord bearing misused plates idling at 1722 Park Street after police observed them conducting numerous drug transactions.

Located inside the vehicle was a 9mm Ruger semi-automatic pistol, 177 bags of cocaine, and 45.2 grams of Fentanyl.

Rodriguez was charged with Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Pistol without Permit, 2 counts of Possession of Narcotics, and 2 counts of Possession of Narcotics with intent to sell.

Perez was charged with Possession of Narcotics and Failure to Display Registration.

