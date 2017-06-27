In the Bender Kitchen: Fresh Pea Soup

(WTNH)-Looking for a summer dish to wow your friends? Fresh pea soup is low in calories, vegetarian, vegan and gluten free. Angela Baldanza shared her recipe on Ct Style:

 

Angela Baldanza’s Green Pea & Mint Soup

Serves 6

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 cups leeks (chopped)

1 white onion (chopped)

4 cups vegetable stock

5 cups fresh (or frozen) peas

2 tablespoons kosher salt

black pepper

½ cup chives

4 mint leaves (chopped)

Peashoots (for decoration)

 

Heat the olive oil in a saucepan, add the leeks and onion and cook over a medium yo low heat for 6 minutes or until the onion is soft.

Add in the vegetable stock, turn up the heat and bring to the boil.

Add the peas and cook for a further 3 minutes, until they are tender.

Remove from the heat, add sea salt and freshly ground pepper. Place in a blender and pulse until smooth. Stir in the chives.

Serve in small cups with a peashoot for decoration. Add crème fraiche and garlic croutons to those who want (can eat them) them.

You can serve this soup chilled. It’s delicious and refreshing if you remove it from the refrigerator for 20 minutes and serve.

