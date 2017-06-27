Massachusetts girl attacked by fox

Published:

(WTNH) — A Massachusetts girl is recovering after she was attacked by a fox. It happened north of Boston.

One moment Kayla was helping her dad unload groceries then out of nowhere, a fox charged at her.

“The next thing I knew, it was running straight at me. I tried to throw some of the groceries at it to keep it away and it just latched straight onto my leg. And when I started to run, it kept following me and it latched on again. And I ended up falling and I just remember being on the ground and kid of trying to kick it off of me until my dad came over and scared it off,” said Kayla Doig, who was attacked by the fox.

There have been several recent reports of fox attacks in the area.

Wildlife officials are telling people to keep garbage in sealed cans, keep pets and livestock in secure areas and if you see a fox, don’t feed it.

