Meat slicer stolen at Indiana Jimmy John’s

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTNH) — An unusual crime involving a meat slicer took place in Indiana.

According to police, multiple suspects broke into a Jimmy John’s sub shop and stole the meat slicer.

The crooks used power tools to cut through the roof. The also took equipment and aprons.

“What are you going to do with it? It’s going to sit at your house until you find someone stupider than you to buy it off you for five percent of what it’s worth probably,” said customer Ken Henrickson.

“Really I’d like to talk to the guy and say why?” stated customer Leif Herrera. “Seriously, of all the things you could steal especially if you break in there-there’s probably other things that are more valuable.”

One thing the robbers didn’t take was the cash register.