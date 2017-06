MIAMI, OH. (WTNH) — Perhaps the most unusual police chase was caught on camera.

A Miami County police officer ended up having to chase his own cruiser that stated rolling backwards. The incident took place during a traffic stop.

Luckily, the officer was able to jump inside and stop the car before it hit anything.

The officer then thew the car back into drive and drove back to the driver who he pulled over in the first place. That is, after a quick sigh of relief.