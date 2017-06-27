Middletown school custodian fired after attempting to meet teen

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A school custodian has been fired following revelations that he attempted to meet with a 14-year-old boy.

According to a statement from Middletown Mayor Dan Drew, custodian Dean Marston was fired from the Snow School after it was revealed that Marston texted and attempted to meet with the boy at a local Walmart.

The school is part of the Middletown public schools system. It is unknown if the boy attended the school where Marston worked.

The case is being investigated by Middletown Police.