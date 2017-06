(WTNH) — A missing letter on a Las Vegas hotel and casino sign is causing some folks to do a double take.

This Bally’s sign is missing the letter, y.

The casino took it down because it was leaning in the wind. They said it was a safety risk and that’s what’s left.

A lot of tourists have been snapping pictures of the sign as it stands now. The photos have been shared all over social media.

Caesars says the letter will be replaced on Wednesday.