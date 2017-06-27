Mother and son accused of stealing from family member

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Following a two year investigation of theft, an Ansonia mother and son are both facing charges.

According to police, Kristina Ukanowicz, 62, and her son, Joseph, 29, were arrested by warrant for Larceny in the First Degree and Conspiracy to Commit Larceny after police say they stole over $200,000 from Kristina’s mother.

Their arrests come after police have spent the past two years investigating the theft of thousands of dollars from Kristina’s mother while Kristina acted as power of attorney over her mother’s finances. The victim is in her eighties.

The investigation showed a pattern of spending and withdrawals that increased disproportionately from the time period before Kristina took over power of attorney to her time in that role.

During interviews with both Kristina and Joseph, each admitted to playing a part in the crime but blamed each other for the majority of the theft.

Joseph was held on a $50,000 bond and is incarcerated at Bridgeport Correctional Center. Kristina was held on a $35,000 bond and will be arraigned in court on Tuesday.