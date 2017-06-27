Motor vehicle accident rips side of Comcast bucket truck in Waterbury

By Published:
(WTNH / Report-It / Bob Devito)

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A motor vehicle accident ripped the side of a Comcast bucket truck on Tuesday night.

According to Waterbury Police, at approximately 8:45 p.m., officers responded to the area of Bunker Hill Avenue and Bamford for reports of a motor vehicle accident with injuries.

When officers got there, they learned that a 2008 Ford bucket truck owned by Comcast was traveling east on Bunker Hill Avenue when it collided with a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee that was traveling west. The impact tore the left side of the Comcast truck off and spun it around, spreading a large debris of broken fiberglass, tools and electronic parts from the truck’s storage compartments, officers say.

The driver of the truck was identified as 56-year-old Dennis Jordan. Jordan stated that he was not injured, but he was transported to Waterbury Hospital for evaluation. The driver of the Jeep was identified as 52-year-old Lisa Fruin. Fruin suffered some facial lacerations and was transported to Waterbury Hospital.

The Street Department was called in to clear debris from the roadway.

Officers say the investigation is ongoing.

Bunker Hill remains closed. Officers say there was heavy damage, but minor injuries.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s