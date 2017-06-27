Motor vehicle accident rips side of Comcast bucket truck in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A motor vehicle accident ripped the side of a Comcast bucket truck on Tuesday night.

According to Waterbury Police, at approximately 8:45 p.m., officers responded to the area of Bunker Hill Avenue and Bamford for reports of a motor vehicle accident with injuries.

When officers got there, they learned that a 2008 Ford bucket truck owned by Comcast was traveling east on Bunker Hill Avenue when it collided with a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee that was traveling west. The impact tore the left side of the Comcast truck off and spun it around, spreading a large debris of broken fiberglass, tools and electronic parts from the truck’s storage compartments, officers say.

The driver of the truck was identified as 56-year-old Dennis Jordan. Jordan stated that he was not injured, but he was transported to Waterbury Hospital for evaluation. The driver of the Jeep was identified as 52-year-old Lisa Fruin. Fruin suffered some facial lacerations and was transported to Waterbury Hospital.

The Street Department was called in to clear debris from the roadway.

Officers say the investigation is ongoing.

Bunker Hill remains closed. Officers say there was heavy damage, but minor injuries.