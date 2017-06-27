Multi-vehicle accident closes part of I-84 eastbound in Cheshire

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — A multi-vehicle accident has closed part of I-84 in Cheshire on Tuesday night.

According to Connecticut Department of Transportation, I-84 eastbound between exits 26 and 27 is closed after a multi-vehicle accident.

Troopers say a motorcycle is involved in the multi-vehicle accident.

There is no word how many vehicles are involved in the accident.

Due to the accident, there is a 3 mile congestion. The DOT says the congestion spans approximately 3.3 miles between exits 25A and 27.

State Police say there is at least one person with a serious injury. There is no word on if anyone else sustained injuries in the accident.

The DOT has not given an estimate for how long the highway will be closed for. Troopers urge motorists to reduce speed when approaching the area.

