New Haven summer camp helps kids with asthma

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A New Haven summer camp is helping kids with asthma relax and have fun this summer.

A kid growing up in New Haven is five times more likely to be hospitalized for asthma than the average kid in Connecticut. That’s a scary statistic, especially for parents worried about what could happen to their kid with asthma at summer camp.

The answer? Send them to The Beecher School where the city holds Camp Easy Breezy, the summer day camp for kids with asthma, and their siblings, too.

It’s like most summer camps, with plenty of activities and games and field trips. One difference is that they have two registered nurses on hand at all times in case there is an asthma emergency. But kind of the point of this camp is to make sure there are fewer emergencies. They teach kids about asthma triggers, and about the importance of using their inhalers, and having their inhalers. That’s the formal education, but the kids can learn from each other, too.

“And in many cases you may have a kid who is more comfortable helping manage his condition compared to another kid, so that type of sharing can go on,” said Byron Kennedy, New Haven Health Director.

New Haven has the only asthma-focused camp in the state of Connecticut. New Haven also has by far the highest asthma rates. We’re not sure why. Allergens maybe. Pollution, possibly, there are two interstates nearby. Maybe adults smoking around kids. Whatever the reason, cap Easy Breezy is growing in popularity. They started last year with about 20 kids. They expect around 40 this year.

And the health director says there is still time to sign up. This camp runs for the next 6 weeks, 9 am-3 pm. It costs $195. For more information, you can call 203-946-8020.