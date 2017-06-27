Norwalk Police implement “Operation Dry Water” for Fourth of July

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — With the Fourth of July holiday approaching, the Norwalk Police Department has announced that they will be looking to keep the waterways safe from drunk drivers.

Operation Dry Water will be conducted by the Norwalk Police Marine Unit as officers are hoping to spread awareness of the hazards of boating under the influence.

From June 30- July 2, law enforcement nationwide will be conducting boating checkpoints and increasing water patrols during the holiday.

Norwalk Lieutenant Terry Blake said they “want to ensure that recreational boaters, paddlers, and anyone enjoying our waters have a safe place to spend their time.”

According to the release provided by Norwalk police, alcohol is the leading contributing factor in recreational boating deaths.