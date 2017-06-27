Officials offer tips for hiking in the Conn. wilderness

Related Coverage Firefighters practice search and rescue drills at Enders State Park

(WTNH) — It has been a really busy start to the warm weather season for search and rescue workers. More than a dozen people have gotten lost or injured while out enjoying the warm weather in the Connecticut wilderness.

Just Monday night, two hikers became lost and separated. Their cell phones had died. State Police Trooper Ryan Burke and K9 Officer Cesar were able to track them through the woods and found them in the dark.

“This was a perfect scenario where there was no contamination. Nobody else had walked through the area. The only factor I was really dealing with was the wind, which was moderate. It was a very sterile track,” he said.

Firefighters rope off and suit up in cold water gear as five different departments get together to drill on search and water rescue at Enders State Park. Dep. Chief Tim Weber of Lost Acres Fire Department says they traverse the rocks and lower ladders to make sure they are ready as it has been a busy spring.

“We have had five calls up here already at Enders. Typically, we only average somewhere between three to five for the year, so that the fact that we are already at five and it’s not even at July, it’s very telling for us,” he said.

Trooper Burke recommends packing water and even a jacket just in case you become lost. He also recommends having a back up plan because cell phones don’t always work.

“Always hike with somebody else. Never go alone. Always have a fully charged cell phone. It’s not a bad idea to have a second cell phone. Always let somebody know what time you are expected back in case you don’t return, that way we can get somebody out there looking for you as soon as possible,” he said.