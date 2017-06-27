Planned Parenthood to offer free HIV testing

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Planned Parenthood of Southern New England is offering free HIV testing on Tuesday, June 27th.

They will be offering these at 14 centers across the state.

Planned Parenthood says that more than 1.1 million people are living with HIV and almost one in seven don’t know it. In Connecticut alone, according to Planned Parenthood, there are more than 10,200 people living with HIV.

“You cannot tell by looking at someone if they have HIV. The only way to know is to get tested. We invite all people who do not know their status to come for a free test,” said Dr. Timothy Spurrell, Medical Director of Planned Parenthood of Southern New England.

Everyone who gets tested on will receive a free bag that includes fun giveaways, educational brochures and safe sex supplies.

Go to the Planned Parenthood website for more information on where the tests are being offered.