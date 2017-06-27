Police: Man on bicycle suspected in home burglaries

TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH) — Trumbull police say a man seen at a home that was burglarized is suspected of two home burglaries on Monday.

Police say they were called to homes on Walker Road and Thomas Street around 9:30 a.m. According to police two elderly residents were in one of the homes at the time of the burglary. Police say the homes were entered through windows and small items were taken.

Police say the suspect was caught on surveillance video on a bicycle at one of the homes. He is described as white or possibly Hispanic and has dark hair. He was wearing a blue shirt over a light blue shirt and had a backpack.

Police ask anyone with any information to call them at 203-261-3665 extension 245 or e-mail bfalksenstein@trumbull-ct.gov or use tipsoft.