Putnam man arrested after being found with 1/2 kilo of cocaine

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Putnam is facing multiple charges after he was found with half of a kilo of cocaine on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Connecticut State Police Troopers, troopers from Troop D in Danielson conducted a traffic stop on Broad Street in Killingly at approximately 1:00 p.m. Troopers saw a 2005 Subaru Forester being driven without a front license plate. When police spoke to the operator, who was the only person in the car, they say they noticed he seemed extremely nervous. As officers continued to talk to the driver, who they later identified as 37-year-old Adrian Broughton of Putnam, they determined that illegal narcotics were possibly in the vehicle. Troopers noticed numerous criminal indicators during the traffic stop and saw when they asked for consent to search the vehicle, it was granted.

When Troopers were searching the vehicle, they say they found a large freezer bag with approximately 530 grams (1/2 kilo) of powdered cocaine, packaged for sale inside of a shoe box. Troopers also learned that Broughton was operating the vehicle with a suspended driver’s license and that he had two active arrests warrants for failing to appear issued for his arrest. Broughton was taken into custody. He is being charged with possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, two counts of failure to appear, operating a motor vehicle while under suspension and failure to display a front license plate. He was held on a $53,000 bond.

Broughton is scheduled to appear at Danielson Superior Court on Wednesday.