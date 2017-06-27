Report finds Connecticut to be one of the least patriotic states

By Published:
File. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

(WTNH) —  With the Fourth of July just one week away, people across Connecticut are breaking out the red, white and blue to celebrate the nation. However, a recent report has found The Nutmeg State to perhaps not be as patriotic as most of its fellow states.

WalletHub released a report on 2017’s most patriotic states in America. The finance website looked at 13 key indicators of patriotism to compile the report.

For example, the report took into account things like the average number of military enlistees to the share of adults who voted in the presidential election.

Virginia finished first in the report, while Connecticut was ranked down at the bottom of the group, ending up in the 45th spot.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s