Report finds Connecticut to be one of the least patriotic states

(WTNH) — With the Fourth of July just one week away, people across Connecticut are breaking out the red, white and blue to celebrate the nation. However, a recent report has found The Nutmeg State to perhaps not be as patriotic as most of its fellow states.

WalletHub released a report on 2017’s most patriotic states in America. The finance website looked at 13 key indicators of patriotism to compile the report.

For example, the report took into account things like the average number of military enlistees to the share of adults who voted in the presidential election.

Virginia finished first in the report, while Connecticut was ranked down at the bottom of the group, ending up in the 45th spot.