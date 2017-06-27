Report: Lowest 4th of July gas prices since 2005

BOSTON, Mass. (WTNH) — Gasbuddy has released a study that found that this year the United States will have the lowest 4th of July gas prices in 12 years.

Gasbuddy reports that motorists traveling on Independence Day will pay, on average, $2.21 per gallon. The average prices may be historically low, but the price variance has spread, meaning that consumers will still probably end up over paying at the pump.

The difference in the nation’s highest and lowest prices comes in at $1.29 which is higher than the previous 10 year average of 98 cents.

Not all parts of the country will benefit from this new sparkling statistic, but on average more Americans will have a less expensive 4th of July as far as fuel is concerned.