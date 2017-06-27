Report: Lowest 4th of July gas prices since 2005

By Published:

BOSTON, Mass. (WTNH) — Gasbuddy has released a study that found that this year the United States will have the lowest 4th of July gas prices in 12 years.

Gasbuddy reports that motorists traveling on Independence Day will pay, on average, $2.21 per gallon. The average prices may be historically low, but the price variance has spread, meaning that consumers will still probably end up over paying at the pump.

The difference in the nation’s highest and lowest prices comes in at $1.29 which is higher than the previous 10 year average of 98 cents.

Not all parts of the country will benefit from this new sparkling statistic, but on average more Americans will have a less expensive 4th of July as far as fuel is concerned.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s