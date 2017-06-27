Roses for Autism showered with support after vandalism

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Roses for Autism in Guilford has received thousands of dollars in donations to repair their sensory garden, which has been vandalized twice since the beginning of June.

The non-profit has received new plants as well as financial contributions totaling more than $22,900.

“To say that we are overwhelmed by the amazing generosity and encouragement that we have received would be an understatement,” Michelle Ouimette, Managing Director of Roses for Autism said. “Everyone has rallied around our dream of a community garden and are bringing it back to life.”

Roses for Autism had a grand opening ceremony planned for June 24th, but cancelled it when they discovered that plants had been stolen and structures were damaged. They then created a GoFundMe page with a goal of raising $10,000 to rebuild the sensory garden. That goal was quickly surpassed.

“We want to thank all of the compassionate donors for surpassing our original goal. All additional monies will be devoted to ongoing programs at Roses for Autism.” Ouimette said.

The grand opening ceremony is rescheduled for Saturday, September 16th.