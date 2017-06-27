State Troopers and canine help track down missing hikers

WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) – State Police helped find a woman who got lost hiking in the Meriden/Middlefield area on Monday evening.

According to troopers, they received a call from a man around 9 p.m. who reported his pregnant girlfriend was lost on a trail and that her phone lost power. The boyfriend went into the woods himself and managed to find his girlfriend, but wound up getting lost on the trail as well.

State Police sent a trooper with a canine team to track the couple around 9:45 p.m., and managed to find them about 15 minutes later. No one was injured.