Supreme Court will hear sports betting case

By Published:
This May 30, 2014 file photo shows New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie speaking in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Terry Wyatt, File)

(CNN) — New Jersey wants to legalize sports betting — and will make its case before the Supreme Court.

The high court said Tuesday that it will hear the case, which challenges a federal law that bans most states from legal sports betting, during its next term.

Governor Chris Christie has been fighting the law. He hopes that legal sports betting can help the state’s economy, particularly beleaguered Atlantic City casinos.

So far, lower courts have ruled against him. Lawyers for the Trump administration had also urged the Supreme Court not to take up Christie’s appeal.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s