Weather looks good for annual Milford road race

(WTNH) — The annual Independence Day 5000 (5k) road race is this Saturday in Milford. The weather should cooperate with a typical mid-summer feel under rain-free skies. It will be warm and muggy, but that’s to be expected on July 1. The race starts at 9 am, and the temperature will be climbing through the 70s with a blend of clouds and sun.

Overall, the warm/muggy weather pattern will likely persist through the 4th of July. The hardest part of the forecast is timing out any showers/storms through the holiday. There are fireworks displays all weekend long, and, at this point, it looks like scattered t-storms are possible Friday night, Saturday night, Monday night and Tuesday night.

While you may think that does not bode well for fireworks displays, odds are there will not be widespread storms each of those nights. Daytime high temperatures will be in the 80s Friday through the 4th. It will be muggy and mild at night, with lows in the 60s. It may get a bit more comfortable by late Monday into Tuesday.

