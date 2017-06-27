West Haven man wanted for bashing ex-girlfriend in head with bottle

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — West Haven Police are asking for the public’s help to track down a man who they say hit a woman with a bottle as she was trying to break up with him.

On Monday afternoon, police were called to a restaurant on Saw Mill Road just before 5 p.m. where a woman had serious injuries to her head.

Police say the woman was trying to end a relationship with 29-year-old Matthew Blango when he hit her with a bottle.

Police checked several locations looking for him, but so far, no luck. They say he is a convicted felon.

If you have a tip that can help, you are asked to call West Haven Police at 203-937-3900, or you can contact them through social media. They say all information can remain anonymous.