What’s Brewing: Cell phone bathroom study, 20 lb. lobster, and travel fees

(WTNH)- A recent study found that 90 percent of people bring their phones into the bathroom. That’s a higher percentage than people who follow through with new years resolutions. So what’s the problem? Besides the obvious issue of germs, its also important to give your mind a break.

It probably takes a lot to surprise a TSA agent but I think its fair to say Boston agents were not expecting this! A 20-pound lobster alive, found in a suitcase, being loaded onto a Jetblue flight. The passenger didn’t get in trouble because its perfectly legal to fly with a live lobster, but its supposed to be in a clear sealed container. Residents of New England tend to travel with lobsters more often than people from any other part of the country.

A new survey conducted by “Saber” discovered the most outrageous travel fees:

-Mobile data and roaming fees

-Traveler-specific credit card fees

-Hotel resort fees

-Wireless Internet fees

-Airline fees

Just when you though fees and everything was overpriced, think again. Prada is selling a paperclip for $185. The sterling silver “paperclip-shaped money clip” is available at Barneys, and is made in Italy.