What’s Brewing: Cell phone bathroom study, 20 lb. lobster, and travel fees

By Published:

(WTNH)- A recent study found that 90 percent of people bring their phones into the bathroom. That’s a higher percentage than people who follow through with new years resolutions. So what’s the problem? Besides the obvious issue of germs,  its also important to give your mind a break.

It probably takes a lot to surprise a TSA agent but I think its fair to say Boston agents were not expecting this! A 20-pound lobster alive, found in a suitcase, being loaded onto a Jetblue flight. The passenger didn’t get in trouble because its perfectly legal to fly with a live lobster, but its supposed to be in a clear sealed container. Residents of New England tend to travel with lobsters more often than people from any other part of the country.

A new survey conducted by “Saber” discovered the most outrageous travel fees:
-Mobile data and roaming fees
-Traveler-specific credit card fees
-Hotel resort fees
-Wireless Internet fees
-Airline fees

Just when you though fees and everything was overpriced, think again. Prada is selling a paperclip for $185. The sterling silver “paperclip-shaped money clip” is available at Barneys, and is made in Italy.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s