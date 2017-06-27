Willimantic police investigate after body found in vehicle

Published: Updated:

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH)– Willimantic police are investigating an untimely death Tuesday after a body was found in a vehicle.

Police confirm that there is an investigation into the untimely death of an individual whose body was found in a vehicle in the Salvation Army parking lot around 5 p.m. Monday evening. However, they say there appears to be no foul play.

An autopsy will take place at some point on Tuesday to determine the manner and cause of death. Police have not released any more details at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

