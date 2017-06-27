Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital ranked nationally

Related Coverage Yale New Haven Health named a top employer by Forbes Magazine

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital is one of our nation’s leaders in pediatrics, and was recognized for success in several subspecialities in the 2017 Best Children’s Hospitals rankings.

Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital (YNHCH) ranked #28 in cancer treatment, #42 in cardiology and heart surgery, #4 in diabetes and endocrinology, #32 in gastroenterology, #29 in neonatology, #38 in neurology and neurosurgery, #39 in pulmonology, and #45 in pulmonology. These rankings were published online by U.S. News and World Report.

YNHCH provides the state with the most maternity and pediatric services, offering a total of 221 beds including a neonatal intensive care unit, pediatric intensive care unit, and a 24-hour pediatric emergency room and surgery center. Services can be accessed across the Hospital’s seven different locations, found in New Haven (West Pavilion 2, Smilow 7 and One Long Wharf), Norwalk (747 Belden Avenue), Greenwich (5 Perryridge Road), Old Saybrook (633 Middlesex Turnpike), and Trumbull (5520 Park Avenue).

Clifford Bogue, MD, physician-in chief, chief medical officer of YNHCH and chief of pediatrics at the Yale School of Medicine shared his thoughts on the rankings.

“We are honored to have so many of our children’s hospital specialties ranked among the best in the United States. We are especially proud that all eight of these specialties climbed in the rankings from last year, demonstrating the amazing commitment of our talented staff in providing care that continues to reach new levels. Our goal is simply to be the best we can be for the children of our region. Our growth, our quality and safety initiatives, and our commitment to recruiting and retaining top medical talent are vital to improving outcomes.”

This is the highest ranking that Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital has received.