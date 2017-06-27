Yale University files lawsuit over gender-neutral restrooms

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Yale University has filed a lawsuit against the state of Connecticut over its plan to turn single-user restrooms into gender-neutral bathrooms at its law school.

The New Haven Register reports the Office of the State Building Inspector had previously denied the school’s request for an exemption from the state building code which requires a certain number of bathrooms in every building be assigned by gender.

Yale argued in its appeal that removing sex-specific signs would increase the number of bathrooms open to either sex. Students at the law school had advocated for the changes, saying many of the existing gender-neutral restrooms are inconveniently located.

The school argues in its lawsuit that amending the current statute would “prevent discrimination on the basis of gender identity.”

