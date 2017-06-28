2 people struck, killed on train tracks in Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two railroad workers were killed when they were hit by an Amtrak train that was approaching a station in Washington.

In a news release, Amtrak says a train traveling from Boston and New York was approaching Washington’s Union Station around 11:18 p.m. Tuesday when the two people on the tracks were struck. Railroad company CSX confirmed Wednesday that the two people who died were CSX employees.

Amtrak says none of the train’s passengers or crew were injured.

Service was suspended between Washington and Philadelphia while authorities investigated the incident, but Amtrak said in a statement Wednesday morning that service was resuming. Residual delays are expected.

CSX said the names of the employees are being withheld for their families’ privacy. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

