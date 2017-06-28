6 Connecticut towns named best beach towns to live in

(WTNH) — Six Connecticut towns make Wallethub’s list of 227 best beach towns to live in year-round.

Westport comes in at number 21, Milford at 74, Norwalk at 89, Stratford at 120, East Haven at 130, and New London at 164.

In order to determine the best beach towns, Wallethub looked at affordability, weather, safety, economy, education, health, and quality of life.

Wallethub’s top ten best beach towns are:

10) Duluth, Minnesota

9) Boca Raton, Florida

8) Key Biscayne, Florida

7) Marco Island, Florida

6) Charleston, South Carolina

5) St. Augustine, Florida

4) Traverse City, Michigan

3) Eden Prairie, Minnesota

2) Key West, Florida

1) Naples, Florida