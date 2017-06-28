79-year-old man seriously injured in Hamden bicycle accident

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A 79-year-old man was seriously hurt after crashing his bicycle into a car in Hamden on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say at around 1 p.m., officers responded to Todd Street to the report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries. An investigation revealed that Milton Parkins, of Middlebury, was traveling on his bicycle northbound on the Farmington Canal Trail when he rode into a motor vehicle that was traveling westbound on Todd Street.

Parkins was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police ask anyone with information on the accident to contact them at (203) 230-4036. The incident remains under investigation.