79-year-old man seriously injured in Hamden bicycle accident

By Published:

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A 79-year-old man was seriously hurt after crashing his bicycle into a car in Hamden on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say at around 1 p.m., officers responded to Todd Street to the report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries. An investigation revealed that Milton Parkins, of Middlebury, was traveling on his bicycle northbound on the Farmington Canal Trail when he rode into a motor vehicle that was traveling westbound on Todd Street.

Parkins was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police ask anyone with information on the accident to contact them at (203) 230-4036. The incident remains under investigation.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s