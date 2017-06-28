Accident with injuries closes Route 6 in Watertown

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– Route 6 is closed in Watertown due to an accident with injuries Wednesday.

Police say emergency crews responded to the area of Route 6, Cutler Street and Baldwin Street, for the report of a motor vehicle accident involving an overturned tractor trailer.

Officers say at least two injuries were reported in the crash and medical services are on the scene. The extent of the injuries are unknown at this time.

Route 6 is now closed between Porter Street and Baldwin Street. Detours are set up and the road may be closed through the afternoon.

Police say this incident is fluid and is currently under investigation.