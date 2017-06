Related Coverage The 5 germiest things that may get you sick

(WTNH) — New research shows people aged 65 and older are not keeping up with their shots, potentially putting their health and the lives of others at risk.

Researchers found that while most seniors get a flu shot every year, only about a third of them get the shot that protects them against shingles.

The study found that half of those over 65 are not up to date on their tetanus shots as well.