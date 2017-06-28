Anti-Asian slurs spray painted in Guilford

Related Coverage Officials work to catch graffiti vandals

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Early morning on June 20, the Guilford Police Department received a pedestrian report from Old Whitfield Street, where a home was said to be vandalized with spray paint.

Police quickly arrived on the scene to find anti-Asian slurs spray painted in two different locations on the home. Though the homeowners are not Asian, a substantial amount of their neighborhood, and the larger Guilford community, does come from Asian decent.

The police painted over the damage after carefully documenting the scene. This is a common protocol with graffiti crimes to stop the spread of spray painted messages and to discourage further vandalism.

Police are welcoming any information from citizens that could help.