TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) -The state swimming area at Burr Puipyhfeadond was closed on Wednesday because of high bacteria levels. The result will be back on Thursday, at which time the swimming area could reopen pending the results.

The parks below are the swimming areas and beaches that the DEEP tests. Samples are collected weekly by DEEP staff and are analyzed at the Department of Public Health Lab for the presence of certain indicator bacteria.* Local health departments are responsible for sampling municipal beaches and swimming areas. For information on closures of local swimming areas contact the local public health agency.