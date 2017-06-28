Casual to career: Save-A-Suit helps local veterans

Related Coverage Pop-up Store in Milford Helps Veterans Transition Back into Workforce

MILFORD, Conn.(WTNH) — Serving those who served us, that’s the mission at Save-A-Suit in Milford on Wednesday.

“For interviewing you have to look nice, you have to dress to impress,” said West Haven’s Alisa Woodberry.

“It’s my new interview suit,” said Branford’s Robert Macrini.

We saw dozens of veterans go from casual to career ready, complete with a smile. Cydonie Fukami served during the first Operation Desert Storm.

“I’ve just been laid off a couple of months ago. I was a park ranger,” said Cydoni Fukami. “Once you get a suit on and you get your resume all ready. It changes your whole atmosphere.”

Related Content: Pop-up Store in Milford Helps Veterans Transition Back into Workforce

“I love clothes. I like style and clothes. So, it feels great,” said New Haven’s Wyatt Jackson.

He taught in New Haven public schools for nearly 40 years and still volunteers with the kids.

“I’ve been blessed and I just feel like anytime you can give back to people you should that should be an automatic law of nature to give back to others,” said Jackson.

That’s the spirit Save-A-Suit relies on. They welcome donations for men and women. accepting professional clothing including belts, shoes, and jewelry too. News 8’s Meteorologist Gil Simmons dropped some off along with Laura Cullen whose father was a veteran.

“These were my dad’s suits. He passed away recently. So, I think it’s helpful to try and help somebody else,” said Laura Cullen.

You could see the help in action at Milford’s Connecticut Post Mall armed with their paperwork proving they served. Each veteran got new duds and the transformation took hold.

If you would like to donate a suit or if you’re a veteran who needs one, head to http://saveasuit.org/