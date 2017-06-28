Connecticut hockey fans can now get a Whalers license plate

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut hockey fans have a chance to show their allegiance to the Whalers and help out kids at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center at the same time.

At 12 noon Wednesday, Governor Dannel Malloy tweeted out that he has signed PA 17-79, which creates specialty Hartford Whalers license plates. The proceeds from these specialty plates will benefit the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford.

Governor Malloy issued the following statement Wednesday:

Fans of the Hartford Whalers remain some of the most dedicated in sports today, as was demonstrated by the large number of signatures they obtained requesting that this specialty plate be made. I am pleased to sign legislation that will allow fans to show their pride while supporting a charitable cause like the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, which provides important medical care to children across the state.”

Governor Malloy’s office did not indicate when the Hartford Whaler license plates will be available for order.

Gov. Malloy has signed PA 17-79, which creates a specialty #HartfordWhalers license plate, the proceeds of which will benefit @ctchildrens pic.twitter.com/YhGZ0ioYOB — Governor Dan Malloy (@GovMalloyOffice) June 28, 2017