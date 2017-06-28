Connecticut Open announces new sponsorship for 2017 tournament

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s top tennis tournament has announced a new major sponsorship deal.

According to Connecticut Open Tournament Director Anne Worcester, Porsche Cars North America has been added as the official automotive sponsor of the tournament.

The German-based automobile company is a partner of the Women’s Tennis Association, and will be featured heavily at the tournament. The company will have back wall signage and on site displays for fans, and the players will be transported in Porsche vehicles.

The tournament also announced three players who have committed to the 2017 Connecticut Open. This list includes defending champion Agnieszka Radwanska, young American phenom Sloane Stephens, and three-time champion Petra Kvitova.

The Connecticut Open begins on August 8th with the qualifying round. For more information on the tournament or to purchase tickets, visit www.ctopen.org.