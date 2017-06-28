Connecticut Open announces new sponsorship for 2017 tournament

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s top tennis tournament has announced a new major sponsorship deal.

According to Connecticut Open Tournament Director Anne Worcester, Porsche Cars North America has been added as the official automotive sponsor of the tournament.

The German-based automobile company is a partner of the Women’s Tennis Association, and will be featured heavily at the tournament. The company will have back wall signage and on site displays for fans, and the players will be transported in Porsche vehicles.

The tournament also announced three players who have committed to the 2017 Connecticut Open. This list includes defending champion Agnieszka Radwanska, young American phenom Sloane Stephens, and three-time champion Petra Kvitova.

The Connecticut Open begins on August 8th with the qualifying round. For more information on the tournament or to purchase tickets, visit www.ctopen.org.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s