Criminal Justice Camp for High School students

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Students interested in have a future career involving criminal justice are getting the chance to get hands on experience.

The Criminal Justice Camp is holding class sessions for juniors and seniors throughout Connecticut. The program will be at Albertus Magnus and it is presented by the Office of Admission and the Criminal Justice Program.

The sessions start on Wednesday June 28th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information on the class sessions, you can contact Rosanne Zukekoff at 203-773-8522.

