Cruisin’ Connecticut – Essex Steam Train and Riverboat

ESSEX, Conn. (WTNH) — This morning, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to Essex, home of the Essex Steam Train and Riverboat.

The Essex Steam Train has been around since 1969. It is a staple for family fun in Connecticut, but it also allows people to go back in time. This is how people traveled in the early 1900’s. You’re able to disconnect from techbology and see how your grandparents and great grandparents traveled.

On a typical day, the firemen on the train, are hand-shoveling 2-2.5 tons of coal. That’s quite the workout.

Visitors can climb aboard the historic train, and take a ride with beautiful views along the Connecticut River, and climb aboard the riverboat. In fact, it’s the only steam train / riverboat ride in the United States.

There is music on the Becky Thatcher (riverboat) on Fridays, sunset cruises and pirate festivals. Learn more about the Essex Steam Train and Riverboat, its history and upcoming events.

Know of cool people, places or events to check out for “Cruisin’ Connecticut?” Email me, or let me know on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat: @RyanKristafer