Cruisin’ Connecticut – Ice Cream Week: UCONN Dairy Bar

By Published:
uconn dairy bar storrs ct

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — This week we’re celebrating “Ice Cream Week,” along the Connecticut Ice Cream Trail. We stopped by The UCONN Dairy Bar in Storrs.

They’ve been producing dairy products on-campus for over 100 years, and the physical dairy bar store has been around since 1953. Visitors are able to see the cows grazing in the pastures, milked the ice cream production, and the enjoyment of eating it. It doesn’t get much more farm-to-table than that.

The School of Agriculture produces 50,000 gallons of ice cream a year, and serves up 300,000 scoops. Some of the favorites include: Husky Tracks, vanilla, fudge swirl and peanut butter. There’s 24 standard flavors, along with various seasonal ones as well.

You can visit the UCONN Dairy Bar: 3636 Horsebarn Hill Rd Ext, Storrs, CT 06269

Vote for your favorite ice cream hot spot in Connecticut – let me know on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat: @RyanKristafer

