CT Audubon Society names new Executive Director

By Published:

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Audubon Society has named Patrick Comins of Meriden its new executive director, the organization’s board of directors announced on Wednesday. Comins will lead the organization and its seven centers and 20 sanctuaries in Connecticut.

“Our goal was to find an executive director with an impeccable record of success as a conversationalist and a reputation for integrity and leadership throughout the state – and we are confident that we found him in Patrick Comins,” said Peter Kunkel, chairman of Connecticut Audubon’s Board of Directors.

“Our members and the conservation community at large can be assured that with Patrick leading the organization we will build on the record of success that started when Mabel Osgood Wright founded Connecticut Audubon 119 years ago,” he explained.

Comins began his career by conducting bird surveys for the society, and is currently director of bird conservation for Audubon Connecticut, the state office of the National Audubon Society. The Connecticut Audubon Society, founded in 1898, is an independent organization that predates the formation of the National Audubon Society.

Comins will begin his new position on July 17, replacing the former Executive Director Nelson North who is retiring after 10 years. North was also the director of the organization’s Fairfield operations.

Comins is a graduate of Trinity College in Hartford. He is a past president of the Connecticut Ornithological Association (COA) and was the 2007 recipient of its Mabel Osgood Wright Award and 2017 President’s Award. He has written several articles on bird conservation and identification for the COA’s quarterly journal, The Connecticut Warbler.

