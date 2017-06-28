Disabled man’s caretaker arrested for beating him inside a Walgreen’s

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – An East Hampton woman has been charged with assaulting a disabled man in her care while they were in a Walgreen’s store in Middletown.

Police have charged 50-year-old Danielle Zoldak with assault 3rd of an intellectually disabled person, breach of peace 2nd, possession of marijuana less than 1/2 oz. and possession of drug paraphernalia in connection of less than 1/2 oz. of marijuana.

Police say officers were called to the Walgreen’s on East Main Street on June 23rd on the report of an active assault on a possible disabled person. Police found Zoldak, who told them she works for New Beginnings for Life in Colchester, standing near a man who was sitting on the floor. She told police she was the man’s caretaker.

As police were talking to her, the man began taking candy bars from a shelf and she slapped his hand. Police tried to talk to the man but could not get a response from him.

Officers were alerted that there was surveillance video of what happened before they arrived. Police viewed the video which they say showed Zoldak kicking, pushing, and pulling the victim’s hair and placing his head under her arm and shoving him to the ground. Employee’s said they pleaded with her to stop and leave him alone. An employee also told officers that Zoldak told the man that he was going to make her lose her job.

Based upon what they saw in the video police arrested Zoldak. While in the police cruiser, an officer noticed the smell of marijuana and then found some marijuana and a pipe in her purse. She told police it was for her personal use.

The man was taken to Middlesex Hospital as a caretaker function until New Beginnings for Life could provide necessary care for him.