East Lyme police search for car thief

EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH)- East Lyme police are trying to find the person who stole a black Ford Escort that was parked on Spencer Avenue in the Niantic section of town sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Police say the car that’s missing can be easily identified because it has a Grateful Dead tie-dye lightening bolt sticker on the left corner of the rear window.

Police are also investigating several complaints from people rummaging through vehicles during the overnight hours. They are also reminding people to keep their cars locked and to hide any valuables.